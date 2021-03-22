9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 22, 2021
RUGBY: Champions Arrows Rout Nkwazi

By sports
League champions Red Arrows were the best performers on the opening weekend of the 2021 rugby season.

Arrows thumped Nkwazi 29-07 in one of the opening traditional games played in the Lusaka Showgrounds.

Winning by 22 points against Nkwazi, shows that the Airmen are determined to continue dominating the game for a foreseeable future.

In other traditional games, visiting Diggers overcame Nchanga 18-12 in Chingola with Mufulira Leopards edging KPF 8-5 in Mufulira.

There were also wins for Lusaka, Ndola Wanderers and Mufulira Hunters.

Opening Traditional Games – Results

Diggers 18-12 Nchanga

Mufulira Leopards 8-5 KPF

Chibuluma 0-3 Mufulira Hunters

Red Arrows 29-7 Nkwazi

Lusaka 23-10 Green Eagles

Ndola Wanderers 22-19 Roan

Women’s Rugby

Red Arrows 21-7 Green Eagles

