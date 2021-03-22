League champions Red Arrows were the best performers on the opening weekend of the 2021 rugby season.
Arrows thumped Nkwazi 29-07 in one of the opening traditional games played in the Lusaka Showgrounds.
Winning by 22 points against Nkwazi, shows that the Airmen are determined to continue dominating the game for a foreseeable future.
In other traditional games, visiting Diggers overcame Nchanga 18-12 in Chingola with Mufulira Leopards edging KPF 8-5 in Mufulira.
There were also wins for Lusaka, Ndola Wanderers and Mufulira Hunters.
Opening Traditional Games – Results
Diggers 18-12 Nchanga
Mufulira Leopards 8-5 KPF
Chibuluma 0-3 Mufulira Hunters
Red Arrows 29-7 Nkwazi
Lusaka 23-10 Green Eagles
Ndola Wanderers 22-19 Roan
Women’s Rugby
Red Arrows 21-7 Green Eagles