General News
Women football league launched in Northern

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has launched the inaugural women’s football league in Northern Province.

Speaking during the launch in Kasama, FAZ Provincial Women Representative, Beauty Namwawa said the move to introduce the league is aimed at developing women’s football.

Namwawa expressed confidence that the development will help to shape the future of women’s game at both the provincial and national level.

“My appreciation goes to all stakeholders who put together their resources in ensuring that this comes to fruition,” she said

And FAZ Provincial Chairperson, Mwansa Kapyanga said the launch of the women’s football league is in line with the association’s commitment to develop women’s football at grassroots level.

He said the coming of the league will also give hope to youths especially girls in the region.

Kapyanga who was flanked by his Vice Provincial Chairperson, Luckson Daka added that FAZ wants to build an inclusive and sustainable future for women and girl’s football in the country.

“We are hopeful that this will enhance the development of women’s football in the province and the country at large,” said Kapyanga.

He disclosed that 12 women teams from across the province have since been selected to participate in the inaugural league.

Meanwhile, Kasama District Administrative Officer, Beauty Namukoko said the development will improve women’s football in the province and create more opportunities for players.

“I am very excited with this initiative by FAZ to introduce the women’s football league in the province because the game is evolving hence the need to keep up,” she said.

Namukoko urged the players to be disciplined and desist from engaging in vices that could ruin their future.

And participating teams have thanked FAZ for launching the league saying this is a big step for players in the province.

Mungwi Hotspurs Football Team Captain, Beatrice Munaile and her Pride Stars counterpart, Diana Zulu said the league will enable players to showcase their talents.

