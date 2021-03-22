The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has urged Republican President, Dr. Egdar Chagwa Lungu, to speedily assent to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill which was passed into law by Parliament.

“We are aware that the President is required, within 21 days after the Bill has been presented to him, assent the Bill,” said YALI President Andrew Ntewewe

Mr Ntewewe said the civil society is looking forward to the establishment of the Cyber Security Authority and appointment of inspectors who will help bring sanity to the Cyber space.

“Equally, we want to equally call on the Minister of Home Affairs to speedily operationalize the law after its assent by the President,” said Mr Ntewewe

Mr Ntewewe said many a time good laws to fight modern ills such as terrorism, money laundering and corruption take so long to be made operation but very little is known about our country’s fight against funding and prevention of terrorism.

“This is because, despite the Anti-Terrorism law having been enacted in 2008, little work has been done to put the structures in place that would help combat terrorism,” said Ntewewe.

Mr Ntewewe has called on the Honourable Kampyongo to begin identifying structures that would help to quickly set up the necessary structures under the Bill and emphasised that President Lungu has assured the country that this Bill would be assented.

“The country and its citizens will greatly benefit from having a cyber space which is free of bullying and other associated crimes,” said Ntewewe

Mr Ntewewe said it was even unfortunate that with the proliferation of faceless online media, injury has continued to be caused to people’s reputation with no recourse at all.

“Serious crimes against children and women have been committed using the cyber space and society has a duty to protect these vulnerable groups,” said Ntewewe