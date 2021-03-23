9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

CEEC hailed for investing in poverty alleviations projects – Chilangwa

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Economy CEEC hailed for investing in poverty alleviations projects – Chilangwa
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Luapula Province Minister Chilangwa has hailed the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) for investing in projects that are lifting people out of poverty in Luapula Province.

Mr. Chilangwa says Luapula Province has been a key beneficiary of various CEEC financing schemes.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking when CEEC Director General Likando Mukumbuta paid a courtesy call on him in MANSA.

Mr. Chilangwa cited the construction of the first ever industrial yard in Mansa’s Luka Kapasha area, the financing of Kumil Energy, a sugar project in Mwansabombwe District, loan facilities granted to private persons among others as some of the CEEC projects.

He described the projects as life-changing that have gone a long way in alleviating poverty through job creation.

Mr. Chilangwa commended CEEC for partnering with Tatwakakulabe, a Mansa firm in establishing the Mansa Starch Processing Company.

And Mr. Mukumbuta has disclosed that CEEC has partnered with Tatwakakulabe Construction Company to come up with the Mansa Starch Processing Company in its quest to help build local businesses.

Mr. Mukumbuta explains that under the agreement CEEC as equity is injecting K6 Million into the company.

The Director General said so far CEEC has financed the acquisition of a processing plant, an office block and a cassava bulking centre in Mansa’s Bahati Constituency.

Mr. Mukumbuta said the financing has also included the recruitment of the cassava out-grower farmers.

He said CEEC is no longer providing loan facilities to the company because the commission is committed to investing an indigenous Zambian company.

Meanwhile, Luapula Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota has reiterated the Provincial Administration’s resolve to transform cassava into a cash crop.

Mr. Mushota noted that government has demonstrated commitment to attracting more investors in the cassava value chain in the Province.

Previous articleMedia urged to provide correct information

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyPhoto Editor - 0

CEEC hailed for investing in poverty alleviations projects – Chilangwa

Luapula Province Minister Chilangwa has hailed the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) for investing in projects that are lifting...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Gwembe youth cooperatives empowered

Economy Photo Editor - 3
Gwembe District Commissioner (DC), and Timothy Siakaziba says government has disbursed over K150, 000 under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) to youth...
Read more

ZRA shelves plans to ban commercial cargo from using Vic Falls border

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has indefinitely shelved plans to force haulage trucks to use Kazungula Bridge by denying them access through Livingstone-Victoria Falls...
Read more

Residents advised to preserve seasonal foods

Economy Photo Editor - 0
Mwinilunga District Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) District Coordinator, Shadrick Kaluba has called on residents in the area to consider preserving seasonal foods. most seasonal...
Read more

Africa Continental Free Trade Area is an opportunity for farmers-ZCF

Economy Chief Editor - 15
The Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) says the domestication of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is an opportunity for both small and commercial...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.