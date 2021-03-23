9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Health
Chibaye Health Centre commissioned

By Photo Editor
Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya has applauded President Edgar Lungu for his commitment towards improving health care delivery in the country.

Mr Bwalya who is also Lupososhi Member of Parliament said people in the district, are happy with the strides that President Lungu’s administration has made to improve their lives through construction of health centres.

He said government has delivered a number of health centers in Lupososhi, adding that this is a great stride in achieving universal access to health.

“Government in its developmental agenda acknowledges the importance of universal health coverage to Zambians and that is why, it has embarked on a robust construction of health facilities across the country,” he said.

ZANIS reports that Mr Bwalya said this when he commissioned Chibaye Health Post in Lupososhi District.

He stated that the construction of the health post is an indication of government’s vision of taking health services closer to the people.

Mr Bwalya further advised the people of Chibaye to coordinate and support health workers for them to discharge their duties effectively.

Meanwhile, Lupososhi District Health Director, Kelvin Mulemwa said the construction of the health post will enable the community in Chibaye to access health services.

“Despite inadequate staffing, my office has made strides and managed to assign health workers to Chibaye health post. This will reduce the distance patients used to cover to go to Katuta, Lukolongo or health facilities under Luapula Province to access services,” he said.

Dr. Mulemwa stated that the district now has 13 health facilities which are fully operational stating that this will reduce morbidity, maternal mortality and infant mortality as primary health care has been brought closer to the people.

“For sustainable development to continue, the strengthening of the health sector is paramount,” he noted.

Earlier, Sub Chief Chibaye said the health post has come as a relief as his subjects used to walk 50 kilometers to access health services in facilities under Luapula Province.

