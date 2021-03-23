Gwembe District Commissioner (DC), and Timothy Siakaziba says government has disbursed over K150, 000 under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) to youth cooperatives in the area.

ZANIS reports that Mr Siakaziba says the project being supported by the Citizen’s Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) will benefit 40 youth cooperatives involved in aquaculture.

The fish farmers have also received the first batch of 250,000 fingerlings and 583 bags of feed.

Mr Siakaziba said the fingerlings will help boost fish production in the district.

He noted that fish farming has potential to contribute to food security, improve nutrition, job creation and reduce poverty at household and district level.

Mr Siakaziba has praised the Chipepo Youth Cooperative in Chief Chipepo’s area that has continued to record positive strides in fish production.