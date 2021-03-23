President Edger Lungu has described the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli who died on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 as “a great son of Africa.”

Speaking in Tanzania when He paid his tribute, President Lungu said the death of President Magufuli will forever be imprinted in the hearts and minds of the people of Tanzania for his selfless resolve to bring about socioeconomic transformation and prosperity to that country.

President Lungu commiserated with the people of the United Republic of Tanzania.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to extend heartfelt sympathies from the people and Government of the Republic of Zambia, and indeed my own behalf,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu says Zambia and Tanzania share a strong historical bilateral relations cemented by projects such as the Tazara and Tazama pipeline.

President Lungu recalled that when the late President hosted him in 2016, both reaffirmed their commitment to transform the same projects with a view to improved trade not only between Zambia and Tanzania, but for the SADC region.

“On our part as Zambia, our strong bonds of friendship are cemented through, amongst others, our historical bilateral projects of Tazara and Tazama pipeline. As such when my brother hosted me to a successful state visit in November 2016, we reaffirmed our commitment to transform these projects for improved trade not only between our two countries, but for the SADC region, “President Lungu said.

President Lungu who arrived today in Dodoma, Tanzania for the State funeral for the late Dr Magufuli is expected back home later today.

President Magufuli will be laid to rest in his hometown of Chato in Geita region, North Western Tanzania on Friday, 26th March, 2021.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.