Zambia has completed the ratification process of the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba deposited the instrument of accession to the African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Mr. Mwamba said while Zambia was committed to fundamental freedoms and people’s rights, it had acceded to the Convention to help establish a legal framework for cybersecurity and personal data protection in Zambia and Africa.

He said Zambia supported the broad terms of the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Data Protection intended to regulate the information society and to help strengthen legislation on information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in Africa.

He said the Convention, adopted by the 23rd Assembly of Heads of State and Government Summit held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, in 2014, will help Africa prepare for cybersecurity for evolving technologies.

And Zambia has also ratified and deposited the instruments creating the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

Mr. Mwamba said SAATM was a flagship project of the African Union, Agenda 2063.

He said the initiative intends to create a single unified air transport market in Africa, and help liberalise the civil aviation in Africa. He said SAATM will also act as an impetus to the Continent’s economic integration agenda.

He said with the launch of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area( AfCFTA) in 2021, a unified air transport becomes imperative for the free movement of goods and services in Africa.

The SAATM Declaration was adopted by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in 2015 and was formally established and launched on the 29 January 2018.