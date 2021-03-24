Mansa Diocese Catholic has appealed to Priests in his Diocese not to reduce themselves to mere political cadrea as the country goes to the polls on August 12, 2021.

Bishop Chisanga explained that he expects his Priest in his Diocese to be above board and desist from involving themselves in Politics.

Speaking during Mass for the Priests in Mansa Diocese today, Bishop Chisanga indicated that priests should always ensure that they offer counsel and guidance to all politicians in the country.

The Bishop pointed out that Priests are supposed to embrace everyone who comes to them regardless of that person’s political affiliation.

“If you have to point out something which is not going on well, just do that without fear or favour as that is what is expected from you and not to start taking sides,” he said.

Bishop Chisanga observed that Priests should promote peace and unity in the country before, during and after the elections which is in line with the Diocese’s theme for this year, ‘Diocesan Jubilee Year of Mission for Peace.’

And the Bishop has also cautioned politicians in the country against the habit of giving handouts to the church so that they can be seen.

Bishop Chisanga noted that politicians should not be using the church as a campaign place where they want to be giving gifts for political mileage.

“The Bible clearly explains how people are supposed to give their offering and gifts to the church and the God who sees in secret will reward them,” he said.

The Bishop disclosed that the church is open to everyone but to those who come should not reduce the church into a political playing ground.

Bishop Chisanga has since urged Zambians to remain peaceful and to continue seeking the face of God in all that they do.