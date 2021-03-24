9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

GBV on rise in Kafue

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News GBV on rise in Kafue
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Kafue One Stop Centre Coordinator Likando Zulu has said cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) have increased in Kafue District a result of economic hardships many families are facing in the district.

She noted that the Centre recorded 26 cases of sexual violence, 71 cases of physical abuse, 41 cases of denial of resources and 37 cases of psychological abuse.

“Abuse of alcohol has also contributed to the rise cases of GBV in Communities,” said Mrs. Zulu.

She further said the outbreak of the Coronavirus has also contributed to the soaring number of cases because families are spending much time together and it is resulting in GBV.

Mrs. Zulu said currently the One Stop Centre has no safe house where to keep GBV survivors.

“After attending to these victims we send them back to the homes where they are coming from because we do not have a safe,” she said.

She appealed to cooperating partners and well-wishers to help the Centre construct a safe house for GBV

Mrs. Zulu further appealed for financial support to the institution for empowering GBV survivors.

She explained that last year the institution trained about seven GBV survivors in entrepreneurship skills but they do not have capital to venture into various business

Previous articleDo not become cadres, priests urged

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

GBV on rise in Kafue

Kafue One Stop Centre Coordinator Likando Zulu has said cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) have increased in Kafue...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Do not become cadres, priests urged

Economy Photo Editor - 0
Mansa Diocese Catholichas appealed to Priests in his Diocese not to reduce themselves to mere political cadrea as the country goes to the polls...
Read more

Opposition condemn church mother bodies for rejecting cyber security bill

General News Photo Editor - 16
Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) President, Right Musoma has condemned some church mother bodies who wrote to President Edgar Lungu to discourage him from signing...
Read more

ECL Cooperative commended for empowering freedom fighters Cooperative commended for empowering freedom fighters

General News Photo Editor - 2
Former Freedom Fighters in Mkushi District have commended President Edgar Lungu for effecting the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-Purpose Empowerment Cooperative(ECL—MPEC) to give assistance for...
Read more

Media urged to provide correct information

General News Photo Editor - 1
Government says the media and other stakeholders that provide information especially online media have a huge responsibility to ensure that members of the public...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.