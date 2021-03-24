Kafue One Stop Centre Coordinator Likando Zulu has said cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) have increased in Kafue District a result of economic hardships many families are facing in the district.

She noted that the Centre recorded 26 cases of sexual violence, 71 cases of physical abuse, 41 cases of denial of resources and 37 cases of psychological abuse.

“Abuse of alcohol has also contributed to the rise cases of GBV in Communities,” said Mrs. Zulu.

She further said the outbreak of the Coronavirus has also contributed to the soaring number of cases because families are spending much time together and it is resulting in GBV.

Mrs. Zulu said currently the One Stop Centre has no safe house where to keep GBV survivors.

“After attending to these victims we send them back to the homes where they are coming from because we do not have a safe,” she said.

She appealed to cooperating partners and well-wishers to help the Centre construct a safe house for GBV

Mrs. Zulu further appealed for financial support to the institution for empowering GBV survivors.

She explained that last year the institution trained about seven GBV survivors in entrepreneurship skills but they do not have capital to venture into various business