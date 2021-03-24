Vice says government will continue working towards supporting local farmers in ensuring agriculture productivity in the country.

Speaking when she visited Barotse Ranching and cropping farm in Senanga District, Mrs Wina said Government will ensure that the local community and local farmers are assisted through government ministries.

“We are visiting districts that have a potential to open up the western corridor to trade with other countries in the region and thus agriculture is one of them as witnessed from this farming growing a variety of cash crops,” She said.

The Vice President who was accompanied by Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, Infrastructure and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale, Water and Development Minister Raphael Nakachinda toured the farm to check on the agriculture and livestock at the farm.

The Vice Presidents said Barotse Ranching farm is testimony that Western province has the potential to grow crops enough for the country and the export markets.

Mrs Wina stated that it is pleasing to note that the farm is already supplying crops to Shoprite.

“We want to see Shoprite and many other super markets get products from small scale farmers in the country,” Mrs Wina stated.

She said government would like to see smaller holder farmers increase the production so that they can sale to the outside markets.

“This can be done across country by ensuring that private sector works with local people, government and other stakeholders to promote agriculture in the country. This farm exemplifies what can be done in agriculture and agri-business,” She stated.

The Vice Presidents further called on local banks to support the emerging farmers and support the agriculture value chain.

Mrs Wina further called on traditional leaders give more land to facilitate the growing of crops.

“The land has potential and we cannot sit on potential forever, we have to act and be producers in order for us to bring the necessary resources,” She said.

Speaking at the same event Infrastructure and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale the ministry is working towards ensuring easy access to the Angolan market for the local farmers.

“We are working on creating a road from Sioma to Shangombo in order to have good road network and will also work on developing the Rivungu Canal that is connecting Zambia to Angola.

And Barotse Ranching and Cropping Director Renier Van Vuuren said the farm has the aim of training local farmers through capacity building so as to improve their productivity.

“We would like to play a role in input supply both livestock and agriculture so that we improve their production,” he said.

Mr Vuuren said the farm is looking at finding markets for local farmers in the province as they have already found market with Shoprite.

He further called on government to support the private sector by opening up access to markets such as good road network.

The Vice President is in Western province visiting Sikongo, Nalolo, Sioma, Shangombo districts.