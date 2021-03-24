Health Minister Jonas Chanda was on Tuesday left sweating after he miserably lost the vote in the race to be re-adopted to stand as Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament on the PF ticket.

According to the score sheet obtained from the Constituency Executive Commitee, Dr Chanda lost the vote to his main rival Warren Chisha Mwambazi after the incumbent only managed to get four votes out to the 20 available.

This saw Dr Chanda go into a frenzy and confiscated the score sheet and forced the Acting Constituency Chairman a Mr. Chitalima to go into hiding in an attempt to disrupt the process and nullify the vote.

It is believed that Dr Chanda wants to manipulate the final outcome of the vote which is expected to be communicated to the District Commitee on Wednesday for onward transmission to the Provincial Committee and later to the National Secretariat.

By close of business on Tuesday, the whereabouts of Mr Chitalima and Secretary Justo Bwalya, Chairlady Evelyn Tembo and Youth Treasurer Chibukisho Bwalya remained unknown.

But Dr Chanda says he was forced to step in and intervene because the vote was irregular.

He has accused his main rival Warren Chisha Mwambazi of bribing the entire Constituency Executive Commitee into voting for him.

Dr Chanda has alleged that Mr. Mwambazi gave out K10,000 each to 12 members of the Constituency Executive and also paid for their accommadation at Fatmols Lodge in Ndola for him to be favoured for adoption.

“As PF Provincial Vice Chairman, as well as serving Member of Parliament for Bwana Mkubwa Constituency and Minister of Health, I’m aware that such corrupt behavior is contrary to regulations for the Party’s adoption process, I submit,” Dr. Chanda said.

Dr Chanda wants the District Executive Commitee to nullify the outcome of the Constituency vote and block the interviews for all aspiring candidates in Bwana Mkubwa set for Wednesday from taking place.

According to new adoption guidelines in the PF, candidates will be picked strictly by the lower structures by way of recommendation which will be communicated to superior organs of the party.

Meanwhile in Kabushi, incumbent Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo comfortably won the primary election beating his challengers Edward Ndalama and Tony Mwape.

Mr Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister got 20 votes with Mr Ndalama and Mr Mwape both receiving zero votes.

The PF is expected to announce the final list of adopted candidates on 17th of May in readiness for the August 12th polls.