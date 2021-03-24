9.5 C
Makembo Says Chipolopolo Will Beat Algeria

By sports
Zambia Sports Fans Association (ZASOFA) Patron Pastor Peter Makembo expects Chipolopolo to beat Algeria in Thursday night’s decisive 2021 Africa Cup qualifier in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H on 3 points, one point behind third placed Botswana who host number two side Zimbabwe also on Thursday.

Algeria, who thrashed Zambia 5-0 in the first leg tie in North Africa, have already qualified for the Cameroon Africa Cup.

Makembo said he believes in the squad Chipolopolo coach Micho has assembled for the Algeria battle.

“We believe in them and we expect them to excel and qualify for AFCON. I urge the players to up their game,” Makembo said.

“We know that Zambia has to win with a very good margin, if they had scored five goals against us at their home ground what will stop us from scoring ten.”

Makembo admitted that the game against the Desert Foxes is crucial.

“It is a deciding game for us. The game against Algeria is very crucial.”

