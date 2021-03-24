PF aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Gwembe, Westerner Nyowana says only the Patriotic Front (PF) has the key to develop the country.

Mr. Nyowana says there can be no meaningful development belonging to the opposition.

Mr. Nyowama who is former Independent Sinafala ward councilor in an interview today, appealed to the Zambian people to maintain President Edgar Lungu in this year’s general elections.

“l appeal to the Zambian people to maintain and vote for President Lungu on August 12, this year because only PF has got the keys to develop Zambia and not the opposition,” he said.

He said the opposition UPND has got nothing to offer to the Zambian people.

Mr. Nyowana who resigned from his position in 2019 felt he could no longer oppose the current government anymore.

He adds that he tried to work with the UPND but the opposition political party did not like his ways and that is why he decided to work with the ruling PF.

“I failed to deliver development in Sinafala because l was an independent councilor working in isolation. Now, l joined

PF with a view of taking development to the people in a better way,” he stated.

Mr. Nyowana further called on the people of Gwembe to vote for him once the PF adopts him.

He claimed that he has a Grade 12 certificate and pledged to develop Gwembe district if elected as an MP.

The former civic leader accused the incumbent lawmaker, Mary Chisangano of not developing Gwembe because she is in the opposition.

But efforts to get a comment from Mrs. Chisangano proved futile by press time

And Mr. Nyowana categorically stated that he wants to put his energies working with the government of the day of the able leadership of President Lungu.

Mr. Nyowana promised to tar the Gwembe-Chipepo road, initiate a lot of youth and women empowerment, and woo investors when he becomes MP.

Other strategies according to the PF aspirant is to build a bank in Gwembe district to improve the livelihood of the people because their representative, Mrs. Chisangano has lamentably failed to develop the area.