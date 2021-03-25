9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 25, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Church offside -Musona

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News Church offside -Musona
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) President, Right Musoma, has condemned some church mother bodies who wrote to the president to discourage him from signing the Cyber security and Cyber-crimes bill.

Mr Musona said without the enactment of the bill, people will remain vulnerable to the perpetrators of cyber-crimes.

During his press briefing in Lusaka today, the ZRP leader, stressed that the people who are speaking against the bill are under instructions by some people with ill intentions and have something to hide.

“I am disappointed with the three church mother bodies who wrote to the Republican President to discourage him from signing the cyber bill, no clergy who means well for the Zambian people would stand against the signing of the bill,” Mr Musona complained.

He has since advised church mother bodies to stick to their call duty of defending the interests of the people.

Mr. Musoma said the people have spoken through the Parliamentarians who voted for the bill and that there are no reasons to oppose the bill.

Previous article1. Remains of TAZARA Chinese constructors exhumed, reburied in Chongwe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Church offside -Musona

Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) President, Right Musoma, has condemned some church mother bodies who wrote to the president to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

1. Remains of TAZARA Chinese constructors exhumed, reburied in Chongwe

General News Photo Editor - 0
The remains of 18 Chinese contractors who died and buried in Mpika district, Muchinga Province, during the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA)...
Read more

Govt to support local farmers – VEEP

Economy Photo Editor - 7
Vice says government will continue working towards supporting local farmers in ensuring agriculture productivity in the country. Speaking when she visited Barotse Ranching and...
Read more

Provincial administration pledges to support ZNBC

General News Photo Editor - 2
Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale has assured the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) of support from the Provincial Administration in the public broadcasters’ efforts...
Read more

Take insurance seriously – Nundwe

General News Photo Editor - 1
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe has called on residents in the province to take matters of insurance very keenly. ZANIS reports that Mr. Nundwe...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.