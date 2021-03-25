Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) President, Right Musoma, has condemned some church mother bodies who wrote to the president to discourage him from signing the Cyber security and Cyber-crimes bill.

Mr Musona said without the enactment of the bill, people will remain vulnerable to the perpetrators of cyber-crimes.

During his press briefing in Lusaka today, the ZRP leader, stressed that the people who are speaking against the bill are under instructions by some people with ill intentions and have something to hide.

“I am disappointed with the three church mother bodies who wrote to the Republican President to discourage him from signing the cyber bill, no clergy who means well for the Zambian people would stand against the signing of the bill,” Mr Musona complained.

He has since advised church mother bodies to stick to their call duty of defending the interests of the people.

Mr. Musoma said the people have spoken through the Parliamentarians who voted for the bill and that there are no reasons to oppose the bill.