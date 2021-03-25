Russia based Chipolopolo striker Evans Kangwa has hired his old coach Fewdays Musonda to coach his soccer academy Shamuel of Lusaka.

Ambitious Shamuel has junior teams ranging from under-8 to 17 with the main team competing in the FAZ Lusaka Province Division 1 League.

Experienced trainer Musonda coached Kangwa alongside Ronal ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba during their early days at Nkana between 2009 and 2011.

Shamuel says Musonda has been given a five month contract to replace Noel Phiri who has been demoted to the position of assistant coach.

“I would like to thank Shamuel FC for their confidence in me” said Musonda

Musonda’s first match in charge of Shamuel is an away league encounter against Vector FC on Saturday in the Lusaka Showgrounds.