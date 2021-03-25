9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Rural News
Five bodies of juveniles exhumed in Kalumbila

Unknown people have allegedly exhumed five bodies of juveniles at a cemetery in Lumwana East ward of Mukumbi chiefdom in Kalumbila district, North-Western Province.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase confirmed the development in a statement to ZANIS in Kalumbila today.

“Be informed that Meheba police station has received a report of criminal trespass at the burial site from Male Kasanda Robby aged 56 of Manyama area in Kalumbila district,” he said.

Mr Njase narrated that Mr Kasanda reported on behalf of the community in Lumwana East that unknown persons have been exhuming bodies at the grave yard.

“Affected are graves of female juveniles at Mukonzhi village, Lumwana East. Reasons for exhuming the remains are unknown.

“Police visited the scene of the five exhumed graves and one grave had no remains of deceased…investigations have been instituted in the matter” he said.

Mr Njase said the incident occurred between an unknown date and time and 22 March, 2021 at 17:30 hours at Mukonzhi village.

2 COMMENTS

  1. OMG HOW BACKWARD ARE WE ??
    ELECTIONS JU JU ???
    HOW SAD AND DISRESSING FOR THE PARENTS OF THESE POOR DEPARTED SOULS
    CULPRITS SHOULD BE FOUND AND HANGED

