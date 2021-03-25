Government with support from the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) has disbursed a grant of 21, Million Kwacha to 11 farmer cooperatives from across the country.

The farmers were also trained under the Matching Grant Facility of the Enhanced Smallholder Agribusiness Promotion Programme (E-SAPP).

ZANIS reports that Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo, presented the cheques and certificates to the cooperatives during the handover ceremony in Lusaka today.

And Mr Katambo said the government is committed and focused on commercializing all levels of agriculture.

“The government’s desire is to commercialize farming activities through promoting farming as a business”, explained Minister Katambo.

Mr. Katambo further explained that the government is promoting agriculture commercialization through disseminating information on good farming practices, as this is the practical method of improving Agriculture production and Productivity.

Speaking at the same event IFAD Country Director, Brian Kapotwe, stated that the training and grants rendered to cooperatives are aimed at boosting and commercializing their farming activities.

Mr. Kapotwe explained that despite financial challenges across the world due to COVID 19, IFAD will continue to supplement government efforts in the agriculture sector.

In giving a vote of thanks, Francis Chibuye who represented the farmers praised the government and IFAD for the program.

“The knowledge and money will contribute to the change of lifestyle for the farmers as it will improve income generation and food security in their homes and the country at large.