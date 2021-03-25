Hakainde Hichilema is the best option for Zambia going forward, says aspiring UPND candidate for Mapatizya constituency, Choolwe Chibomba. Speaking to Lusaka Times exclusively, Mr. Chibomba said that if you look at all the current Presidential candidates contesting, HH is the best qualified for the job.

“Zambia currently has a leadership crisis,” Chibomba said. “The ruling party has had ten years to show us what they are capable of, and they have failed us. It is time for change, and the answer to our problems right now is HH and the UPND.”

Chibomba said HH genuinely has a heart for the people, and is our only option if we want to restore order in our beloved country. He believes HH’s character and commitment to the people of Zambia are what will deliver him the Presidency come August 12, 2021.” Zambia needs a strong, resilient, and accountable leader – these are all qualities that Mr. Hichilema has demonstrated, and prove why he should be our next President.”

As the Election Day draws nearer, Chibomba says we must ask ourselves whether the last decade has truly reflected what we want our country to stand for and how we want to be represented. He says as Zambians, we have a number of questions to ask ourselves as we head to the polls, such as where the country is going and where we want it to end up. He also says Zambians must consider the kind of legacy we want to leave behind, and how we want the generations of Zambians in the future to remember us.

“We have seen what happens when leaders who are not compassionate are in power,” Chibomba said. “They abuse their privilege, and all of us collectively remain behind. Being a politician has become a gateway to personal enrichment, and is no longer about serving the millions of Zambians across the country. These are not the values our country was built on at Independence.”

Chibomba says voting the UPND into power is the “reset button” Zambia needs to get back on track. “Hakainde Hichilema is our only option if we want to see a better Zambia for all of us, not just those connected to the ruling party. He is the solution to both the leadership and economic crises our country faces.”

“On August 12, we have our chance to fix things, and go back to the country where we all got a chance to prosper. Let us make sure we do the right thing.”

Choolwe Chibomba is an aspiring candidate for the Parliamentary seat in Mapatizya constituency.

By Natasha Mumba