Hakainde Hichilema is the best option for Zambia going forward, says aspiring UPND candidate for Mapatizya constituency, Choolwe Chibomba. Speaking to Lusaka Times exclusively, Mr. Chibomba said that if you look at all the current Presidential candidates contesting, HH is the best qualified for the job.
“Zambia currently has a leadership crisis,” Chibomba said. “The ruling party has had ten years to show us what they are capable of, and they have failed us. It is time for change, and the answer to our problems right now is HH and the UPND.”
Chibomba said HH genuinely has a heart for the people, and is our only option if we want to restore order in our beloved country. He believes HH’s character and commitment to the people of Zambia are what will deliver him the Presidency come August 12, 2021.” Zambia needs a strong, resilient, and accountable leader – these are all qualities that Mr. Hichilema has demonstrated, and prove why he should be our next President.”
As the Election Day draws nearer, Chibomba says we must ask ourselves whether the last decade has truly reflected what we want our country to stand for and how we want to be represented. He says as Zambians, we have a number of questions to ask ourselves as we head to the polls, such as where the country is going and where we want it to end up. He also says Zambians must consider the kind of legacy we want to leave behind, and how we want the generations of Zambians in the future to remember us.
“We have seen what happens when leaders who are not compassionate are in power,” Chibomba said. “They abuse their privilege, and all of us collectively remain behind. Being a politician has become a gateway to personal enrichment, and is no longer about serving the millions of Zambians across the country. These are not the values our country was built on at Independence.”
Chibomba says voting the UPND into power is the “reset button” Zambia needs to get back on track. “Hakainde Hichilema is our only option if we want to see a better Zambia for all of us, not just those connected to the ruling party. He is the solution to both the leadership and economic crises our country faces.”
“On August 12, we have our chance to fix things, and go back to the country where we all got a chance to prosper. Let us make sure we do the right thing.”
Choolwe Chibomba is an aspiring candidate for the Parliamentary seat in Mapatizya constituency.
By Natasha Mumba
hh has never managed a ministry let alone a council. HOW DOES HE BECOME OUR first OPTION?
This guy must be either on drugs or he is a bootlicker because he has not given us any solutions that HH will bring on the table to turn around the economy or improve living standards.Apart from HH success story how he got rich from privatisation of state property what other businesses made him rich?
Zambians should not make same mistake they did on FTJ.
All economies in the world are suffering. Where will the new guys start from?
Long live LUNGU AND the may SATAS DREAMS live for ever.
For me and many with common sense that have finally seen the light we are going for HH.
Vote HH and lets hope for a better future for all Zambians.
Ndiye ma youth candidate aba! Zambia Forward with Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND!
HOW DOES pF FIGURE AS AN OPTION WHEN THEY HAVE BROUGHT MASSIVE DEBT AND MASSIVE CORRUPTION !!!
ARE WE PROUD OF OUR COUNTRY BEING CLASSED AS JUNK STATUS ??
WHATEVER THE OPPOSITION DOES CANNOT MAKE IT ANY WORSE WHICH MEANS IT CAN ONLY GET BETTER !!!!!!!
Lusaka Times please just shut down your website why are you deleting comments…some of us we are non partisan so we criticize both PF and UPND
THIS LUAPULA CHAP IS LACKING IN ALL RESPECTS
FTJ CHILUBA DID THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENT OF ANY PRESIDENT TO DATE
AND THAT WAS TO ABOLISH EXCHANGE CONTROL
How can one person be a solution to a country’s problems? This kind of mentality among the tongas is what has made HH never to enter state house. As for UPND we have a party that only started working on its manifesto now despite being in existence for over 20 years. Under PF we have new bridges, roads, new hydro electricity stations, farming inputs. These are what the people on the ground see. UPND needs to change their strategy if they want form governments. Coming up with slogans like Mwankole, Bally, watermelons is not going win votes. People want to know what you re going to do for them once elected.
TOLD YOU THEY HAVE GOONS MODERATING
OH I FORGOT WHERE WOULD ALL THE L00TERS HIDE THEIR $$$ IF IT WASNT FOR CHLUBA