9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 25, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Kapata calls for restoration of depleted forests

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Economy Kapata calls for restoration of depleted forests
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has noted that depleted natural resources can be restored with concerted efforts.

Ms Kapata has since called for the promotion of natural regeneration and enrichment tree planting as a means of restoring destroyed forests country wide.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Kapata made the remarks during the commemoration of the international day of forest which falls on March 21st, 2021 annually.

The Mandevu Law Maker, explained that forests are cardinal in providing social, economic and environmental benefits to the country.

She implored the youths, women and men to participate in the restoration of natural forests for the betterment of the Zambian people.

“You may wish to note that our natural forests when well managed are able to recover. The Lusaka Park is one such example of a previously degraded forest which has been restored,” She said.

And Lusaka National park area warden, Elliot Kasempa, said the declaration of forest number 26 and 65 into a national park has helped in restoring the named forests.

Mr Kasempa explained that prior to the two forests being declared as national parks they were heavily deforested.

“The excessive cutting down of trees for charcoal threatened the existence of forest number 26 and 65,” He said.

Meanwhile Kafue District Commissioner, Gibson Sinkala, stressed that forests are key in the sustaining of people’s livelihoods.

He cited honey, mushroom and medicines as some of the products harvested from natural forests.

Previous articleImposters masquerading as WARMA officials warned

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyPhoto Editor - 0

Kapata calls for restoration of depleted forests

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has noted that depleted natural resources can be restored with concerted...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government, IFAD grants K21 Million to 11 cooperatives

Economy Photo Editor - 0
Government with support from the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) has disbursed a grant of 21, Million Kwacha to 11 farmer cooperatives from...
Read more

Government pays over 245,000 towards accommodation for flood victims in Lusaka

Economy Photo Editor - 2
Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has started paying rentals amounting to K245, 790 for 91 families who were affected by...
Read more

Minister of Mines Concerned about the in-house fighting over Minerals Among Chiefs

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has said he is concerned with the in-house fighting over minerals among chiefdoms and has...
Read more

Kapata calls for restoration of depleted forests

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has noted that depleted natural resources can be restored with concerted efforts. Ms Kapata has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.