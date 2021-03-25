9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Economy
Minister of Mines Concerned about the in-house fighting over Minerals Among Chiefs

By Chief Editor
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has said he is concerned with the in-house fighting over minerals among chiefdoms and has since called on traditional leaders to work together.

Mr Musukwa says Government is concerned about reports of some traditional leaders quarreling over minerals, an issue which is hindering development in the country.

Speaking today in Lusaka when he held a meeting with Chieftainess Mpanshya, Chiefs Shikabeta and Chembe, all from Rufunsa District, Mr Musukwa urged the traditional leaders to work in unity and embrace both local and international investors in order for the mining sector to thrive and benefit the Zambian people.

It has been reported that the three chiefs have been antagonising each other over minerals and lack of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by investors in Rufunsa District.

And Mr Musukwa added that all License holders across Zambia have an obligation to help communities in which they operate.
Meanwhile, the three chiefs have since resolved to work together with License holders and all stakeholders in the region to spearhead development.

And Infinity Mine Director, Mwelwa Chisha has pledged his firm’s commitment to giving back to the community through social amenities, something which the firm did not do before.

Recently, illegal mining has characterised Rufunsa District and the trend has been a concern for the traditional leaders.
However, Government’s intervention in curbing the practice is evident as the Ministry has been on ground ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book.

