Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti says the death of former Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska has left a huge gap in the public service.

Dr. Miti said Dr. Msiska had a rare talent and acumen of intellectuals with a rare skill of public administration. He added that Dr. Msiska was a manager, an administrator, and a medical doctor with distinguished service.

The Secretary to the Cabinet said this when he led a delegation of senior government officials in visiting the funeral house of the late Dr Msiska in Lusaka today.

“You may wish also to note that Dr. Msiska had very high spiritual morals and he was an apostle. So in him we have lost a man of an impeccable and illustrious servant of the soil.” he said.

And a family representative, Enoch Phiri, said the death of Dr. Msiska came as a surprise to the family.

“To the family, it has come as a shock that he failed to pull through. For us we remember him very well, he has been our pillar in several issues that we have been discussing as a family,” he lamented.

“This is someone whose wise counsel will be greatly missed,” Mr. Phiri added. Dr. Msiska died at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching hospital after succumbing to a three-week-long battle against COVID-19.