Mpika District Commissioner, Sampa Muswema says there is need for concerted efforts to address devastating effects of climate change.

Mr Muswema said it is gratifying to note that stakeholders across the globe are fully aware of the negative effects of climate change.

“The widespread recognition to reduce devastating effects of climate change across the globe, is quite encouraging,” said Mr Muswema.

He said there is need to help promote clean energy and reduce carbon pollution as well as create capacity for communities to engage in sustainable livelihoods which are currently being addressed globally.

ZANIS reports that Mr Muswema said this in a speech read on his behalf by Mpika District Administrative Officer (DAO), Bwalya Kaniki during the Youth Global Climate Change sensitization meeting held at Chitulika Secondary School in Mpika.

Mr Muswema pointed out that Zambia for the past six years has been actively involved in the promotion of the use of clean energy and the reduction of carbon pollution.

He explained that more stakeholders are needed to invest in renewable energy as opposed to fossil fuels and other vices that are unfriendly to the climate.

And Mpika District Action for Nature Executive Officer, Chileshe Kanfwa has appealed to government to come up with policies that will help more youths to actively get involved in climate change programmes.

Mr Kangwa said youths have the zeal, and need to be equipped with knowledge and resources to enable them actively participate in climate change programmes.

“Swift actions are needed to address climate change issues so as to avoid irreversible devastating effects in future,” said Mr. Kangwa.

He explained that some of the devastating effects such as droughts and floods have been caused by over extraction and use of natural resources.