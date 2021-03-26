9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 26, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Government Approves Zambia’s participation in the free COVAX facility program for COVID-19 Vaccine

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Health Government Approves Zambia’s participation in the free COVAX facility program for COVID-19...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has approved Zambia’s participation in the free COVAX facility program that targets to vaccinate 40 percent of the country’s population.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says the vaccination programme procured by UNICEF will not be mandatory but one which will be done voluntarily.

Ms. Siliya says the approval of the free vaccine pilot programme has been reached after expert advice that these vaccines should for now be targeted at persons aged 18 years and above.

She says cabinet has approved that the vaccine will priorities people above the age of 65, including those with chronic illnesses as they are at high risk of death.

Ms. Siliya says others that will be prioritized include health frontline workers, police, security traditional leaders, clergy and immigration officers as these are taken as the most essential to maintaining core societal functions.

She says marketeers, traders including bus and truck drivers involved in cross-border business, will also be prioritized in view of the environment they work through.

And Health Minister Jonas Chanda has assured Zambians that Government will priorities their safety and that NO harm will be allowed on them.

Meanwhile, Dr Chanda has disclosed that Zambia has recorded Four COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Chanda said among the deaths include former secretary to the cabinet Roland Msiska who died in Lusaka.

He told the media at the routine COVID-19 update that the country has also recorded 3 Hundred and 25 new COVID-19 cases out of the 7 Thousand 6 Hundred and 46 tests.

Previous articleGovernment determined to actualize the Shangombo-Rivungo canal project to foster trade between Zambia and Angola

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Government Approves Zambia’s participation in the free COVAX facility program for COVID-19 Vaccine

The government has approved Zambia’s participation in the free COVAX facility program that targets to vaccinate 40 percent of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chibaye Health Centre commissioned

Health Photo Editor - 14
Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya has applauded President Edgar Lungu for his commitment towards improving health care delivery in the country. Mr Bwalya who is...
Read more

Gwembe youth cooperatives empowered

Economy Photo Editor - 7
Gwembe District Commissioner (DC), and Timothy Siakaziba says government has disbursed over K150, 000 under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) to youth...
Read more

GIZ donates to Kawambwa health facilities

Economy Photo Editor - 3
The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has donated anthropometric equipment and under five cards to health facilities in Kawambwa district, Luapula province. The...
Read more

Zambia remains on high alert for anticipated third wave of COVID-19

Health Photo Editor - 6
Zambia has for the first time in three months recorded less than 100 COVID 19 infections, Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda, has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.