The government has approved Zambia’s participation in the free COVAX facility program that targets to vaccinate 40 percent of the country’s population.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says the vaccination programme procured by UNICEF will not be mandatory but one which will be done voluntarily.

Ms. Siliya says the approval of the free vaccine pilot programme has been reached after expert advice that these vaccines should for now be targeted at persons aged 18 years and above.

She says cabinet has approved that the vaccine will priorities people above the age of 65, including those with chronic illnesses as they are at high risk of death.

Ms. Siliya says others that will be prioritized include health frontline workers, police, security traditional leaders, clergy and immigration officers as these are taken as the most essential to maintaining core societal functions.

She says marketeers, traders including bus and truck drivers involved in cross-border business, will also be prioritized in view of the environment they work through.

And Health Minister Jonas Chanda has assured Zambians that Government will priorities their safety and that NO harm will be allowed on them.

Meanwhile, Dr Chanda has disclosed that Zambia has recorded Four COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Chanda said among the deaths include former secretary to the cabinet Roland Msiska who died in Lusaka.

He told the media at the routine COVID-19 update that the country has also recorded 3 Hundred and 25 new COVID-19 cases out of the 7 Thousand 6 Hundred and 46 tests.