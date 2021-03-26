9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 26, 2021
Government determined to actualize the Shangombo-Rivungo canal project to foster trade between Zambia and Angola

Government says it is determined to actualize the Shangombo-Rivungo canal project that will foster trade between Zambia and Angola.

The Shangombo-Rivungo canal is a joint venture project by the Republic of Zambia and Angola through their two border towns Shangombo and Rivungo.

ZANIS reports that Vice President Inonge Wina said that instead of Angola importing from far away countries it would divert its importation to Zambia next door.

Speaking when she inspected the proposed border facility site in Shangombo District Ms Wina said the government is working to ensure that intra trade Africa starts with Zambia.

“It’s very important for us to actually see physically what is pertaining on the ground, we will make sure that what the Minister of Finance has seen is realized,” She said.

And Minister of Finance Bwalya Ngandu said that the benefit of physically visiting the site clearly indicates the high prospective economic value of the Shangombo-Rivungo canal project.

He said the Ministry of Finance will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development to ensure that the project is actualized.

Vincent Mwale who is the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development said that his Ministry is up to speed saying that designs for the border facility infrastructure have already been put in place only remaining with financing of the project with about 80 Million Kwacha.

Meanwhile Shangombo District Commissioner, Max Kasabi said Shangombo-Rivungo corridor is significant to Zambia and Angola.

He revealed that the border facility in Angola is already completed; only the Zambian side is not done.

Mr Kasabi highlighted the potential that the canal once the Zambian side is completed can offer saying there won’t be a need for cargo to dork in Cape Town South Africa but that Shangombo will be a short route for goods that will dork in Angola.

Infrastructure Minister Vincent Mwale (r) assures Vice President Inonge Wina (l) that only about K200, 000 remaining to pay the contractor as Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu (c) take notes during assessing of the work progress for the new district administration block for Limulunga District
And Vice president, Inonge Wina has bemoaned the flood situation in Shangombo district which has affected food production in the area.

Mrs Wina has assured Shangombo residents of food relief support to cushion the impact of flood situation in the district.

Mrs Wina was speaking shortly after arrival at Shangombo Council grounds.

Mrs Wina stated that government was doing everything possible to ensure infrastructure development takes place in Shangombo district.

She implored people in the district to work with government if development was to be realized in the area.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Vincent Mwale said government was committed to boost trade between Zambia and Angola through the clearance of Shangombo- Rivungu canal.

Mr Mwale added that government remains committed towards developing every corner of the country without leaving anyone behind.

The Vice president who is in Shangombo district, is also accompanied by Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ngandu, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator, Chanda Kabwe and other government officials.

Vice President Inonge Wina (r) after inspecting work progress for the new Limulunga District Hospital in Kate area in Western Province
