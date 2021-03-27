9.5 C
Saturday, March 27, 2021
FAZ directs football clubs to observe moment of silence in honour late Dr Msiska

Football House has directed all its members to observe a moment of silence for the late former secretary to the Cabinet Rowland Msiska.

Msiska, who passed away recently as a result of COVID-19 has been given national mourning by Government.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary Adrian Kashala says following the demise of the former Secretary to the Cabinet Msiska and the declaration of a day of national mourning by government, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to advise its members to observe a moment of silence before kickoff of all fixtures today.

“Players will be expected to wear black armbands in honour of Dr Msiska. Government has declared today (Saturday) October 27, 2021 as a Day of National Mourning and therefore we are advising our members to respect this directive,” he said.

Speaking through a statement released today by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala, Kashala said dally matches could have been cancelled but given the short notice that the declaration was announced.

“Some teams already have travelled for their away games, the games will go on as scheduled but with observance of the measures provided,” he said.

Kashala has commended Government for giving Football House a go-ahead with the games within the stipulated guidelines.

