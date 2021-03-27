Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has already conceded defeat in the August 12 general elections, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has charged.

Reacting to a press statement which the UPND leader released yesterday, Mr. Mwanza said it was unfortunate that Mr. Hichilema went into a frenzy condemning the people of Southern Province and ECZ for not assisting him acquire the numbers to help him defeat President Lungu in the August 12 polls.

Mr. Mwanza further stated that the PF is happy that reality has finally dawned on Mr. Hichilema that he has no capacity to unseat President Lungu from power.

“In his confused media article, Mr. Hichilema makes wild claims that the people of Southern Province,Western and North Western Province will not be allowed to vote,” Mr. Mwanza stated.

He has wondered where the UPND leader got the information that the people from his perceived strongholds will not be allowed to vote for reasons he has failed to explain.

“Reality has finally dawned on SAMMY that he has neither numbers nor national appeal to win the the August elections and he has resorted to blaming anyone except himself for his eminent loss,” he said.

The PF Deputy Media Director has noted with concern that Mr. Hichilema has gone on rampage condemning the innocent people of Southern Province, ECZ and even blaming President Lungu for his own disorganization, regional and tribal politics.

Mr. Mwanza charged the UPND leader is in a weak and desperate position adding that he is trying by all means to prepare the minds of his supporters and donors way in advance to be ready for the impeding defeat.

“Everything in his press statement is nothing but a litany of excuses to justify his sixth loss,” Mr. Mwanza said.

“As usual SAMMY does not take responsibility for his own failures, he is blaming the police, ECZ and pa last he will even blame the Pop for his own failures; that is not leadership, true leaders are humble and magnanimous enough to accept their own shortcomings and take responsibility for their own failures,” he said.

Mr. Mwanza charged that Zambians do not owe Mr. Hichilema the presidency hence he should stop blaming them for his own failures.

“How can you surely convince Zambians that you can effectively run government when you have failed to come up with a manifesto for 15 years; that is MANYENGWE,” Mr. Mwanza said.

And Mr. Mwanza explained that the new voters register is on the insistence of Mr. Hichilema himself who had been crying since 2016 that there was need for a new voter’s register as he claimed the old one was doctored among other claims.

“The ECZ as per its tradition and practice has allowed all stakeholders including SAMMY to scrutinize, verify and audit the voter register,” Mr. Mwanza stated.

He stressed that the voters register is not a classified document but a public document which anyone can access.

The PF Deputy Media Director has since advised Mr. Hichilema to stop patronizing, belittling and holding hostage the people Southern saying that they are not his children or property at his farm.

Mr. Mwanza charged that the UPND leader should learn to respect the inherent and Constitutional right of the people of Southern Province to choose any leader of their choice.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza has said that the ECZ has conducted itself in a credible, transparent and inclusive manner saying the entire electoral process has been transparent, inclusive and accountable to all the stakeholders including Mr. Hichilema.

He stated that no decision has been made by ECZ without the consultations of stakeholders.

“So to accuse the ECZ of bias is unfair, baseless, unpatriotic and to put it plainly, simply childish,” Mr. Mwanza said.

And Mr. Mwanza has charged that it is not the job of ECZ to help people win elections.

He stated that politicians have to win their own elections by influencing people to support them with their party Manifestos.