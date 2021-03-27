9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Zambia should not be importing Agricultural Products-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said that there is no reason why Zambia should continue importing certain agricultural products when they can be grown locally. President Lungu said that this will not be allowed to continue under his watch, adding that Zambia has what it takes to grow some of the crops that are being imported.

The Head of State said that citizens should have the right attitude and start growing most crops locally just like the way they have started with fish farming, and that government will continue putting up infrastructure such as dams in order to support the farmers who are involved in the growing of vegetables.

The President said that the dams will be constructed countrywide as a way of reducing dependence on rain-fed agriculture and that, currently, the government is putting up huge dams in Central and Copperbelt provinces.

President Lungu said this when he inspected works at Momboshi Dam in Chisamba District of Central Province, where a dam is being constructed at the cost of 50 million dollars.

President Lungu said he will engage the Zambia National Service (ZNS) so that they work on roads leading to the dam, adding that it is encouraging that even those who used to mock the government that they cannot eat the roads are now demanding new roads in their areas.

“Farmers need access to roads for them to take their produce to the market and it is encouraging that even those who used to mock government that they cannot eat roads are now demanding for new roads in their areas,” he said.

The Head of state also promised to donate two tractors to women and youth groups in Chisamba who are the beneficiaries of the dam project.

And Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said the government is putting up irrigation infrastructure to enhance economic activities to the beneficiaries through enhanced productivity. The Minister said the Momboshi dam will be completed in June this year.

And Project manager Zhou Gu Wa said works on the project are of a high standard and will be completed on schedule.

Adam Gordan Strong who spoke on behalf of other Commercial farmers said the dam will promote high productivity among small and commercial farmers.

He said as a result of the dam, farmers in the area will start growing more tomatoes and other vegetables for both local consumption and export.

And, Zambia National Farmers Union President Jervis Zimba urged Entrepreneurs to invest in agro-processing. He also said people are complaining about the shortage of onion when there is plenty of it in the eastern province.

