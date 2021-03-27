9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Rural News
Man killed by buffalo in Kalumbila

By Photo Editor
A 43 year old man of Mutanda area in Kalumbila district has died after being attacked by a buffalo at Mutanda Avantech farms.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase has confirmed the incident believed to have happened yesterday around 19:00 hours.

Mr Njase told ZANIS in Solwezi today that Boswell Sondolo sustained a deep cut on the head, a swollen left leg and died on his way to Solwezi general hospital.

“Be informed that Kyawama Police Station received a report of Sudden death in which M/EDOMO KASOSA aged 36yrs of Kandemba Compound, Solwezi reported that his nephew M/BOSWELL SONDOLO aged 43 of Mutanda area also of Kilunde Village, Chief Chizela of Mufumbwe District died on the way to hospital after being attacked by a Buffalo belonging to Mutanda Avantech farms which caused him to sustain deep cut on the head, swollen left leg.

“The same happened on 26 March 2021 around 19:00 hours at Mutanda Avantech farms,” Mr Njase said.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited into Solwezi general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” he said.

He said the body is lying in Solwezi general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem adding that the uncle to the deceased has been advised to report the matter to Mutanda police post in Kalumbila district for further inquiries.

