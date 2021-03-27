Main repair works on the washed away Pwazi Bridge on the Isoka Muyombe Road in Muchinga Province, have commenced.

This follows the successful repair and replacement of culverts across Maifa Bridge which was also on the verge of collapse.

With the repaired Maifa Bridge, Road Development Agency (RDA) is now able to transport heavy machinery to Pwazi Bridge to commence main repair works on the washed away bridge.

Muchinga Province Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Committee chairperson Davison Mulenga has told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS ) in Mafinga today that the Road Development Agency (RDA ) has finally managed to transport heavy machinery to the washed away Pwazi bridge on the Isoka Muyombe Road located about 82 km before Mafinga boma.

Captain Mulenga said RDA is now able to transport heavy machinery to Pwazi Bridge following the successful repair and replacement of culverts on Maifa Bridge which was on the verge of collapse.

Captain Mulenga who is also Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary said with the creation of a by-pass on Pwazi stream which was done two weeks ago, RDA has now started working on the main bridge.

He said that works on the bridge are expected to be completed in two weeks’ time.

“RDA has finally managed to transport heavy machinery to Pwazi Bridge which was washed away two weeks ago. With the arrival of the much awaited heavy machinery, main repair works on Pwazi Bridge are now underway,” said Captain Mulenga.

Captain Mulenga is also happy with the levels of collaboration and coordination from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), RDA and office of the District Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Mafinga district Disaster Management and Mitigation Committee chairperson Godwin Singongo, says works on the construction of a Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) power line to Mafinga, has been delayed due to the washed away Pwazi Bridge.

Mr. Singongo who has been on site since March 6 when Pwazi Bridge was washed away, says ZESCO cannot transport equipment and other materials needed for the construction of a power line to Mafinga because of the washed away Pwazi Bridge hence delaying the project.

Mr. Singongo however, expressed optimistic that soon ZESCO will be able to transport its equipment and materials to Mafinga once the main bridge has been repaired.

“Works on the construction of a ZESCO power line to Mafinga has been affected because of the washed away Pwazi Bridge. The created by-pass cannot allow heavy vehicles to cross to the other side of the road, “said Mr. Singongo.

He assured residents of Mafinga and the travelling public that Government is committed to to finish repair works on the washed away Pwazi bridge within a short period of time.

Pwazi bridge on the Isoka Muyombe Road located about 82 km was washed away on March 6 this month by flash floods due to heavy rains being experienced in the district.

RDA working with the local moved in to create a by-pass to allow the passage of small and light trucks.