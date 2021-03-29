9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 29, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Beat Zimbabwe in Dead-Rubber

Chipolopolo made a respectable exit from their flopped 2021 AFCON qualifiers after beating Zimbabwe away in Harare.

Zambia were 2-0 away winners over Zimbabwe in this dead-rubber Group H qualifier.

Patson Daka scored a brace in the 20th and 90th minutes to also see Zambia avenge the 2-1 first leg loss at home in Lusaka on November 19,2019.

Chipolopolo finish third in Group H on 7 points, one point behind Zimbabwe who had already qualified with a match in hand.

Zimbabwe joins runner away and unbeaten Group H winners Algeria who have 14 points and head to Cameroon to defend their title.

Algeria closed their Group H campaign on Monday night with a 5-0 rout of bottom placed Botswana at home in Blida.

