Professional golfer Sydney Wemba has expressed his excitement after winning the 2021 Sanlam Classic Championship staged at Lusaka Golf Club over the weekend.

Wemba won the Professional Golfers Association of Zambia (PGAZ) organized championship with a combined score of five-under-par 211, beating his closest rival Mwalikwa Sondashi.

Runner up Sondashi finished on one-over-par 217.

‘I want to thank all senior golfers that have been inspiring me to work extra hard and for believing in me,’ Wemba said.

Gabriel Chibale emerged third on seven-over-par 223 while Malawian Paul Chidale and Kelvin Chibuye were joint fourth on 11-over-par 227.

Bwembya Chanda was the best amateur golfer after finishing one-over-par 217 while Dominic Muyunda and Raphael Phiri finished second and third on five-over-par and eight-over-par respectively.

This was the second competition on the 2021 PGAZ calendar.