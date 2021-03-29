CAF Confederation Cup envoys Napsa Stars on Tuesday host top four chasers Power Dynamos in a FAZ Super Division Week 22 fixture at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Thirteenth placed Napsa go into the game battling to free themselves from this seasons relegation battle with 13 games left before that end of the business is decided.

Napsa made one small step towards that objective last Friday when their ten-man side rallied from one-down to beat sixth placed Buildcon 2-1 at the same venue.

Another win on Tuesday will lift Napsa to 11th place on 27 points displacing Nkwazi on goal difference.

But Napsa will be without midfielder and captain Dickson Chapa who was sent-off against Buildcon.

The good news is teenage striker Jimmy Mukeya is back after missing the Buildcon match due to a family bereavement.

Also back is Kenyan defender David Owino who sustained a first half injury in their CAF Confederation Cup Group B home match against JS Kabylie of Algeria on March 17 that ended 2-2.

And Tuesday’s game will be Napsa’s last league match before resuming Group B action this Sunday when they host Coton Sport on Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Power head into the game on the back of a two-match winning run and currently sit at number five on 31 points.

Victory in Lusaka will see Power displace Lusaka Dynamos from third spot who have 33 points.

The three points away will firmly put Power in the race for the top four continental qualifications.