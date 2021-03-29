9.5 C
Prosecute perpetrators of violence against children

A child rights activist in Mungwi district has called for the prosecution of perpetrators of violence against children.

Mable Mulilo who is also Executive Director for Agenda for Development said the law should be strengthened to punish offenders who abuse children.

Ms. Mulilo explained that children who are abused face serious physical, mental and emotional torture adding that this is why perpetrators should be punished severely.

“Victims of violence remain traumatized with indelible injury, mental torture, social neglect and stigma for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Ms Mulilo said this is in an interview with ZANIS in Mungwi today.

She has further called on stakeholders to work together during this period of Covid 19 to end all forms of abuse against children.

Ms. Mulilo said traditional leaders should also be involved in protecting children from bad vices that causes injury to their lives.

“We all need to be involved in ensuring that perpetrators of violence against children are brought to book,” Ms. Mulilo said.

