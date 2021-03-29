What are Shazzy Phiri (Hambe) and Hellena Mizinga (Chola) like in real life, away from the high drama of the popular TV show Mpali?
Updated:
‘We’re one happy family in Mpali,’ says Hambe and Chola
Entertainment News 'We're one happy family in Mpali,' says Hambe and Chola
- Advertisement -
Loading...
Latest News
‘We’re one happy family in Mpali,’ says Hambe and Chola
What are Shazzy Phiri (Hambe) and Hellena Mizinga (Chola) like in real life, away from the high drama of...
More Articles In This Category
Movie Review : Coming 2 America
Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an...
El Mukuka unveils video for his Adekunle Gold collaboration, ‘Lost’
New Ultra Music signing and Greek-Zambian DJ/Producer El Mukuka released the video for his collaboration with international star Adekunle Gold entitled “Lost”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsyqcSKvWPI
Zambian Afropop Princess, Katongo, releases new song ‘Yoyo’
Yoyo is an Afrobeat dance track written and performed by Katongo and Zambian Rap star Mic Burner. The song speaks of a tumultuous relationship...
‘I don’t bleach my skin, I just bath a lot’
Innocent Kalimanshi is one of the most talked about personalities in Zambia, loved and despised in equal measure by millions of Zambians. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mc89dDfTLLA
- Advertisement -