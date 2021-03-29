9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 29, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia holds meeting with International Creditors to assure them on Debt Management

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Zambia holds meeting with International Creditors to assure them on Debt...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Finance and over one-hundred (100) participants from over twenty (20) International Commercial Banks and Export Credit Agencies (ECA) with loan exposure to Zambia, Thursday, held a virtual meeting for an update on the country’s macroeconomic and fiscal situation, engagement with the IMF, and the authorities’ strategy to restore public debt sustainability.

Budget and Economic Affairs Permanent Secretary EMMANUEL PAMU was Zambia’s lead speaker during the virtual meeting with the International Commercial Banks and Export Credit Agencies.

In his remarks during the meeting, Dr PAMU explained that the ongoing Covid-19 crisis had created major challenges for the Zambian economy and that the country remained committed to restoring public debt sustainability and maintaining transparent engagement with all creditors.

“This meeting gives me an opportunity to reiterate our strong commitment to resolve this situation and devise, with your assistance and cooperation, a responsible and sustainable solution to our debt problems,” he said.

Dr PAMU and his team of officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Zambia used the occasion to respond to questions from the creditors pertaining to Zambia’s macroeconomic situation, engagement with the IMF, and the debt restructuring exercise.

The Permanent Secretary requested all participating banks and respective Export Credit Agencies to consider forming a Private Creditor Coordination Committee to enhance communication and transparency, going forward.

Zambia’s Eurobond holders have already constituted a similar arrangement. The Government is in the process of engaging bilateral creditors under the G20
Common Framework, with a view to also encourage them to form a similar coordination arrangement.

“I want to thank all the investors for participating in this highly productive virtual meeting, which we hope, further demonstrates the Zambian Government’s commitment to remain transparent and work closely with all our creditors as we make progress towards restoring Zambia’s public debt sustainability,” Dr PAMU said at the conclusion of the meeting.

He added that it is the Government’s sincere hope that the process will result in the formation of a Private Creditor Coordination Committee to facilitate greater communication and data dissemination going forward.

Previous articleCOPPERBELT DIV 1: Jumulo Reclaim Top Spot

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia holds meeting with International Creditors to assure them on Debt Management

The Ministry of Finance and over one-hundred (100) participants from over twenty (20) International Commercial Banks and Export Credit...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

United States Announces K36.75 million for COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign in Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
The U.S. government congratulates the Government of the Republic of Zambia on the approval of its COVID-19 vaccination program. COVID-19 vaccinations are critical...
Read more

Zambia should not be importing Agricultural Products-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 43
President Edgar Lungu has said that there is no reason why Zambia should continue importing certain agricultural products when they can be grown locally....
Read more

President Lungu has Signed the Cyber Security and Cyber Bill into Law

Headlines Chief Editor - 54
President Edgar Lungu has assented into law the Cyber Security and Cyber Bill of 2021. President Lungu signed the Bill into law on...
Read more

Government to allow Millers Export 20 percent of Mealie Meal

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Government has accepted the proposal by the Millers Association of Zambia to allow millers with their own maize to export 20 percent of their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.