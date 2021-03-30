9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Charles Kakoma dumps UPND for PF

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Charles Kakoma dumps UPND for PF
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Immediate past UPND National Spokesman Charles Kakoma has ditched the opposition party to join the ruling PF.

Addressing a media briefing, Mr Kakoma said he has decided to move to the PF where he will be treated like an asset unlike the UPND which treated him like a liability.

Mr Kakoma said from now onwards, he will campaign for President Edgar Lungu to be re-elected President in August.

He said UPND President Hakainde Hichilema was a very bad man whose preoccupation is going to State House.

Mr Kakoma was recently drafted into the UPND National Management Committee and was one of the longest serving MPs for Zambezi West in North Western Province.

Mr. Kakoma was received by senior PF leaders among them Steven Kampyongo, Samuel Mukupa, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Kennedy Kamba

Charles Kakoma being Welcomed
Charles Kakoma being Welcomed

Previous articleZambia’s Cyber Crimes Law: Balanced Political Vindictiveness or Poisoned Public Good?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Charles Kakoma dumps UPND for PF

Immediate past UPND National Spokesman Charles Kakoma has ditched the opposition party to join the ruling PF. Addressing a media...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Mpezeni tells off President Lungu’s critics

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni Speaking People has advised people in Eastern Province and the country as a whole not to listen...
Read more

Zambia Police is Ready to Police the General Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says police are well equipped and ready to police the August 12, 2021 general elections Speaking on the national broadcaster,...
Read more

HH sets repealing Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Bill as Number One Priority Once Elected

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema has set the repealing of infamous Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Bill NAB2 as his number...
Read more

Zambia holds meeting with International Creditors to assure them on Debt Management

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The Ministry of Finance and over one-hundred (100) participants from over twenty (20) International Commercial Banks and Export Credit Agencies (ECA) with loan exposure...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.