Immediate past UPND National Spokesman Charles Kakoma has ditched the opposition party to join the ruling PF.

Addressing a media briefing, Mr Kakoma said he has decided to move to the PF where he will be treated like an asset unlike the UPND which treated him like a liability.

Mr Kakoma said from now onwards, he will campaign for President Edgar Lungu to be re-elected President in August.

He said UPND President Hakainde Hichilema was a very bad man whose preoccupation is going to State House.

Mr Kakoma was recently drafted into the UPND National Management Committee and was one of the longest serving MPs for Zambezi West in North Western Province.

Mr. Kakoma was received by senior PF leaders among them Steven Kampyongo, Samuel Mukupa, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Kennedy Kamba