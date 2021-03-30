Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni Speaking People has advised people in Eastern Province and the country as a whole not to listen to those criticizing President Edgar Lungu’s leadership and his objective to uplift the lives of Zambians out of poverty.

ZANIS reports that the Paramount Chief Mpezeni issued the advice yesterday when the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multiple-purpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECLMEC) team paid a courtesy call on him at his Emphendukeni palace in Chipata.

The traditional leader said the President Lungu has a heart for the people of Zambia and wants to ensure that people effectively benefit from his empowerment programs.

“President Edgar Lungu has shown good leadership qualities and his wonderful works can be seen in all the parts of the country. We can see the development that is taking place here in the province. He is a man of the people, it is important to appreciate someone for their good works,” he said.

The Paramount Chief also commended President Edgar Lungu for his empowerment programmes which he said are changing the lives many people in the country.

He mentioned that President Lungu is empowering people through cooperatives in Eastern Province and other parts of the country as a way of promoting productivity among the local citizenry.

“The President is also helping the traditional leadership in so many ways. People will always talk bad things even when someone is doing good things. People must learn to appreciate someone for doing good, President Lungu is helping all the people in the country and his good works are not one sided,” he said.

The traditional ruler appealed to President Lungu to continue with his empowerment programs that are adequately helping his subjects in Eastern Province, adding that that the President is not selfish.

“There are a lot of people that want to eat alone but he always remembers the people that put him in power, this is good leadership. I would like to advise him to continue with the good works that he is doing for the people of Zambia,” Paramount chief Mpezeni said.

And speaking earlier, ECLMEC team leader Fuli Msimuko told the Paramount Chief that the cooperative has a mandate to help youths, men and women that have formed cooperatives with various empowerment packages that can help them earn a living.

Mr Msimuko said the multipurpose cooperative empowers people with ploughs, seed, fertiliser, incubators, chickens and feed for poultry.

“When we empower these cooperatives, we make follow ups on the beneficiaries to know how they are coping with their businesses,” he said.

Mr Msimuko further disclosed that the multipurpose cooperative that was formed last year in August has already given out empowerment packages to the people in Luapula and Northern provinces.