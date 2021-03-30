9.5 C
Feature Politics
Updated:

HH urges party members to respect Charles Kakoma's decision to join PF

All the best my dear friend Charles Kakoma

We have been notified of the departure of our former party spokesperson Hon. Charles Kakoma who has today exercised his democratic right to join the PF.
For me, Hon. Kakoma was not only a senior UPND party official, but remains a good friend of mine dating back to our days as classmates at the University of Zambia.
I hold him in high esteem as a professional colleague and later as a politician whom I would like to sincerely thank for his immense contribution towards the growth of our party.
I particularly urge our party members and citizens in general to fully respect his decision to join the PF. His decision arises from his democratic right to choose who he should associate with at any given time.

We have repeatedly said opposition politics in Zambia now is like being a leper and a criminal. One has to pay the heavy price of being ostracized and shunned upon by those that do not want to encroach on the hospitality of the powers that be.

Being in opposition now means enduring brutality, suppression and basically an outcast in our own country.We are reminded of the tribulations and torment that the children of Israel went through during their journey from Egypt to the Promised Land. It is not everyone who managed to cross over.

We consider the current situation to that of the biblical times for the children of Israel. We are on a turbulent journey with the suffering Zambian masses. We can see the promised land and request all our citizens to remain strong. It’s darkest before dawn.

‘Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.’ Ephesians 6:11
Let’s continue moving forward.

HH aka Bally
