Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is looking forward to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the wake of Zambia’s flopped 2021 AFCON campaign.

Daka, the RB Salzburg striker, on Monday night scored a brace as Zambia finished the Africa Cup qualifying campaign with a win in the Group H match played in Harare.

He said beating Zimbabwe is vital as Zambia switches focus to the World Cup qualifiers.

‘I think from the word goal we have been looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers and today’s (Monday) game was also part of the start of the process,’ Daka told Zambian journalists in Harare.

‘We made sure that today’s game is going to give us direction going forward to the World Cup qualifiers.’

Chipolopolo are in Group B alongside Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia.

‘We know that we have a lot of things that we have to work on and the coach is the best person to bring those things up. We just have to work together as a team and to follow the coach instructions,’ Daka said.

Winner from Group B will join the nine other respective group winners in the final knockout stage in November 2021 to decide Africa’s five representatives in Qatar.