9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Patson Looking Forward to 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers

By sports
45 views
0
Sports Patson Looking Forward to 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is looking forward to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the wake of Zambia’s flopped 2021 AFCON campaign.

Daka, the RB Salzburg striker, on Monday night scored a brace as Zambia finished the Africa Cup qualifying campaign with a win in the Group H match played in Harare.

He said beating Zimbabwe is vital as Zambia switches focus to the World Cup qualifiers.

‘I think from the word goal we have been looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers and today’s (Monday) game was also part of the start of the process,’ Daka told Zambian journalists in Harare.

‘We made sure that today’s game is going to give us direction going forward to the World Cup qualifiers.’

Chipolopolo are in Group B alongside Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia.

‘We know that we have a lot of things that we have to work on and the coach is the best person to bring those things up. We just have to work together as a team and to follow the coach instructions,’ Daka said.

Winner from Group B will join the nine other respective group winners in the final knockout stage in November 2021 to decide Africa’s five representatives in Qatar.

Previous articleCSOs to join the global target of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Patson Looking Forward to 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers

Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is looking forward to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the wake of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Power Dynamos Leap to Number 3 After Beating Napsa

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos enhanced their continental qualifying aspirations on Tuesday when they leapt into third position on the FAZ Super Division log following an away...
Read more

Chipolopolo Beat Zimbabwe in Dead-Rubber

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo made a respectable exit from their flopped 2021 AFCON qualifiers after beating Zimbabwe away in Harare. Zambia were 2-0 away winners over Zimbabwe in...
Read more

GOLF :Wemba Wins Sanlam Classic

Sports sports - 0
Professional golfer Sydney Wemba has expressed his excitement after winning the 2021 Sanlam Classic Championship staged at Lusaka Golf Club over the weekend. Wemba won...
Read more

Napsa Stars Host Power Dynamos

Sports sports - 1
CAF Confederation Cup envoys Napsa Stars on Tuesday host top four chasers Power Dynamos in a FAZ Super Division Week 22 fixture at Woodlands...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.