Power Dynamos enhanced their continental qualifying aspirations on Tuesday when they leapt into third position on the FAZ Super Division log following an away win over Napsa Stars at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Perry Mutapa’s side beat Napsa 2-0 to jump from fifth to third where they now sit on 34 points, two points behind second placed Zanaco and are six points adrift of leaders Zesco United with thirteen games left before the top four CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup slots are decided.

The contest was settled inside the first quarter of the first half and the result also curtailed Napsa’s crawl away from the relegation battle that they must exit in their remaining fourteen matches.

Midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya opened scores in the 2nd minute to quietly net his fourth goal of the 2020/2021 season.

Striker Kennedy Musonda added the second goal in the 12th minute to record his second in as many games since March 20 when he led Power to a 1-0 home win over Prison Leopards.

But Musonda is tied on four goals with Ngwenya.

Meanwhile, Napsa stay put at number 13, on 24 points just two points more than Young Green Eagles who sit at the top section of the bottom four relegation zone.

The defeat comes five days before Napsa resumes their CAF Confederation Cup Group B campaign on April 3 when they host Coton Sport of Cameroon in a match-day-three fixture at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.