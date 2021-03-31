A consortium of Civil Society Organizations says allegations of rigging the 2021 General elections are baseless and mere propaganda.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka today, Coalition spokeperson Andrew Ntewewe said they have noted with dismay and utter disappointment a paid-for statement in the guardian and mail newspaper attributed to a Zambian, Shishuwa Shishuwa.

Mr. Ntewewe said the Coalition is gravely disappointed that a Zambian can choose to scandalise his own country by claiming that the 2021 elections will be rigged when in fact it is mere propaganda.

“As the international community may be aware, Zambia has held peaceful elections which have been credible, free and fair. Zambia has very strong democratic institutions that have ensured peace and stability over the years,” Mr.Ntewewe said.

“Over the years, Zambia’s elections have been held under the full glare of both local and international observers. Our Electoral system as a country is extremely transparent and allows for political party agents to monitor and observe the counting of ballots at the polling station,” he said.

Mr. Ntewewe adds that this process ensures that all participants in an election are able to participate in the electoral process from the grassroots upto the national totalling centre.

“The allegations are therefore unfounded and baseless. We warn Shishuwa, his co-conspirators and sponsors to stop the rot,” Mr.Ntewewe said.

“Such kind of wild and unfounded allegations have the potential to cause anarchy in our country,” he said.