Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi arrived in Zambia Wednesday morning.

President Masisi is on a three-nation working visit to Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe to discuss bilateral, regional and continental issues.

He was received at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji and Lusaka Province Bowman Lusambo.

President Masisi is undertaking the visit in his capacity as chairman of the South African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security, is also expected to meet

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The trio are also expected to discuss “common solutions” to the social and economic challenges facing their nations brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Masisi will also take the opportunity to present Botswana’s candidate for Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Elias Magosi.

During a visit to Malawi earlier this month, Masisi secured the backing of his Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera in advancing Magosi’s candidacy.

Mr. Masisi will be accompanied by senior government officials including Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape and Minister of Basic Education Fidelis Molao.

The delegation is expected to return to the capital Gaborone on the same day.