Chilanga District has recorded 513 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Chilanga District Health Director Leah Namonje has disclosed that 5,651 tests have been conducted in the district and that 468 people have turned out positive among them five children in the first quarter of 2021.

Dr Namonje said that 301 children have been swabbed for COVID-19 from both government and private schools and five have since tested positive.

Dr. Namonje explained that the Ministry Of Health in the district is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Education when conducting rapid tests on pupils in schools and that the five pupils were first attended to at the nearest health facility before being sent home and would be re-tested after the 14 days quarantine.

The DHD disclosed this during a DDCC meeting which was held virtually.

She stated that contact tracing is proving difficult in the district as some clients give force information such as wrong contact numbers or addresses.

She noted that more sensitisation needs to be done in the areas of contact tracing and COVID-19 compliance as such can help save lives.

Dr. Namonje added that one of the pressing challenges being faced in health facilities in the district is inadequate COVID 19 supplies which she urged cooperating partners to supplement government efforts by helping in that area.