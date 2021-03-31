A youth cooperative in Kasama district has hailed government for empowering them with a fuel tanker.

Be Creative Multipurpose Cooperative Chairperson, Francis Mwamba said the empowerment of the fuel tanker is a great milestone for youths in the district.

Mr Mwamba explained that the empowerment of the fuel tanker shows that President Lungu cares for the welfare of the youths in Kasama and the country at large.

“This is the biggest youth empowerment we have seen in the province, and we thank government for giving the youths this opportunity.” Mr Mwamba said.

He has since pledged the group’s commitment to use the empowerment, and help create jobs for other youths in the area.

“We are promising the government that we will create more jobs for our fellow youths in the province” he added.

Mr Mwamba said this when the cooperative presented the letter of offer for the fuel tanker to the provincial administration in Kasama.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba has challenged the group to use the empowerment they have received to improve their lives and employ their fellow youths.

Mr Chakaba said the fuel tanker is a huge investment for the youths adding they should also use part of the profit they will realize from the funds to diversify their business.

He also called on the group and other youth groups that have benefited from government empowerment programmes to pay back the money so that other youths can also benefit from the empowerment.

“Timely when you are required to pay back on a monthly basis, I urge you not to default because these are evolving funds. There are other also on the waiting list so they expect you to pay back do that other can benefit.” he said.

He has further urged youth groups in Kasama who have received empowerment funds and those in business to inculcate good financial discipline in order to grow their business.

“I am also extending this same noble issue of inculcating financial discipline on all the youth beneficiaries in the province because you are not the only ones, others have benefited and others are yet to benefit so what is important is financial discipline” he said.

The Permanent Secretary further called on the groups to embrace other cooperatives that did not receive anything so that everyone can contribute to the growth of the area.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairperson of Be Cooperative Multipurpose Cooperative Julie Mandefu said the empowerment of the fuel tanker shows that the President honors the contribution of the youths.

Ms Mandefu has since encouraged the youths to take advantage of this opportunity and help improve the face of Kasama and the province at large.

She emphasized the need for the youths to work hard and not depend on handouts from people.

“I would love to encourage my fellow youths that this opportunity should not go to waste. It is time for youths to help improve the face of Kasama” she said.

Ms Mandefu has since pledged the group’s commitment towards helping to empower other youths across the province.

President Lungu on youth day officiated at the handed over of 50 fuel tankers to youth cooperatives across the country.