Nkana have finally completed the prolonged signing of international defender Emmanuel Mbola.

Mbola, the former TP Mazembe left back, joins Nkana as free agent after being unattached for several months.

Kalampa have not revealed the duration of Mbola’s deal.

“The holiday is over now and it’s time for hard work and pushing the team to where it belongs. We have a big task ahead but it’s possible to achieve,” Mbola told club media after being unveiled.

Mbola has been training with the Kitwe side for some time now.

Meanwhile, the defender established his career in Kitwe at Mining Rangers around 2010.

Mbola has in the past played in Armenia, Portugal and Israel.

He represented Zambia at the Africa Cup in 2010 and 2013.