Feature Politics
More UPND members are expected to join the ruling party-GBM

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front (PF) National Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said that more UPND members are expected to join the ruling party.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Mwamba said that more UPND members want to follow what former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has done by joining the ruling party and that the majority UPND members have not seen any reason to hold on to a party that has no proper direction.

Mr. Mwamba said that President Edgar Lungu means well for the country that is why more people are attracted to join the ruling party.

“Just wait, you will see alot of people coming to the winning team. This is the only team that has visionary leaders,” Mr.Mwamba said.

“UPND has no direction, they have nothing to offer to the people. Its own members are able to see that the party has no proper leaders, I even urge my dear brother Chishimba Kambwili to come to PF, if he is not careful he will remain alone because even his members are coming to PF,” he said.

And Mr. Mwamba said it is very disappointing that each time the country is going to elections, Mr. Hichilema always cries to the international community.

Mr Mwamba said that calls by Mr. Hichilema to have the international community come to participate in the verification of the 2021 voter register clearly show that he is a cry baby.

He said the country has credible institutions and people who are capable of handling credible elections.

“I really wonder what goes in my brother’s mind. Something is not right with him and elections claims are baseless, “

1 COMMENT

  1. You can buy few unprincipled so called leaders to join your killer party that has brought poverty to the nation. A party full of corruption and thuggery. But you will never buy Zambians with their conscience. Politics can be a gamble, but not for those who want to benefit the people of Zambia. Kakoma has proved that he is in politics for himself and for his benefit. Not the people. Who joins a party that is corrupt and has failed to deliver? Someone who is ready to be corrupt and cannot deliver too.

