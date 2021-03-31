President Edgar Lungu has assured President Mokgweetsi Masisi of continued collaboration between the two countries. President Lungu has also assured his Botswana Counterpart that the country will exercise free and fair elections during the August 12th General elections.

President Lungu said government will follow the laid down protocols on holding free and fair elections while welcoming election observers.

The Head of State made the remarks at State House today when he held official talks with visiting President of the Republic of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi.

And President Lungu has hailed the collaboration exhibited by the two countries in the fight against COVID-19.

President Lungu who declared his readiness, to be the first, to receive the vaccine once all processes are approved, said Zambia will continue working with Botswana in the fight against the pandemic and beyond.

“We will continue to enhance our bilateral relations as they are key to social and economic development. Mr President you being the current chair of the SADC troika on security, we need to work together in finding the solution to the current invasion by rebels in the neighbouring Mozambique, as peace is key for regional integration,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has commended the cooperation received from Botswana during the elimination of the Africa migratory red locusts, which paused a threat to the food security in the region.

The Head of State called for regional solutions to the hash effects of climate change within and outside the Southern Africa.

And President Lungu later cited the soon to be commissioned Kazungula Bridge as a practical example of regional integration, infrastructure expansion and strengthened bilateral ties.

The Head of State underscored that the bridge will further enhance export of goods between the two countries and Africa as a whole.

“Kazungula Bridge is an example of the regional integration and Africa as a whole will benefit from the massive investment, “the President explained.

And visiting Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi pointed out that Zambia will always be an all-weather ally to his country.

Dr Masisi reminisced that Zambia was the first country to commence bilateral relations with his country through the establishment of an embassy in that country on September 30th 1966, a partnership that is still being enjoyed today.

The visiting Head of State who continuously hailed Zambia for its role played during Botswana’s struggle for Independence, explained that the Kazungula Bridge was not just a mere bridge but a symbol of the cherished friendship that exist between the two countries.

“When I am here in this beautiful country l feel at home because of your role in our Independence struggle and we are indeed benefiting from our bilateral relations having exchanged notes on the COVID-19 fight,” President Masisi emphasized.

He further said that as the current Chairman of the SADC troika organ on defense and security, he is concerned about the situation in Mozambique and will later today hold talks with his Zimbabwean Counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa having spoken with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaposa last evening.

The visiting Botswana President has since left the country for Zimbabwe.