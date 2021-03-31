9.5 C
Sishuwa demands an apology from Emmanuel Mwamba

By Chief Editor
Respected academic and University of Zambia lecturer Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa is demanding an apology from Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethopia Emmanuel Mwamba for insinuating that he was paid to write an article about Zambia which was published in the Mail & Guardian in South Africa recently.

Dr Sishuwa says he will reserve the right to sue Mr Mwamba if he does not apologise by close of business on Wednesday.

6 COMMENTS

  1. I like the idea of suing. In America we sue and people choose what to say and/or publish. There are no sacred cows. If Zambia was a country, Lungu would be suing for defamation instead of police locking up people. The police have no right to arrest someone on a civil and personal matter unless instructed by the judge. Not the offended. Defamation and libel are personal matters. So, the decision to sue Mwamba is justified.

    1
    1

  3. But Shushuwa you peddled more serious falsehoods than what you are suing for, all in pursuit of wanting your Under 5 to go to State House.

    Whether you were paid or not your article was in bad taste and baseless.

    1

  4. I have never feared anyone in Zambia. My job would be on the line if I did. America does not work like Zambia. There are professional ethics that limit our participation in stupid things like Zambia and its poverty.

  5. Most of you who support ECL and PF are in those fantastic mansions in Misisi with pit latrines and grade 12 education. Most jobless and have no future for your children. You sadly support someone to steal from your children to make his kids super rich for generations. How dolt can one be! To say the truth, don’t worry about me. I am situated and will not suffer a single day. Not even my grand children. So, when we speak, we speak for you whose brains are contaminated with bacteria from those pit latrines to an extent you think your suffering is normal. No it is NOT NORMAL. You are exactly what Trump called you. Figure out.

  6. “machine learning:
    the use and development of computer systems that are able to learn and adapt without following explicit instructions, by using algorithms and statistical models to analyze and draw inferences from patterns in data.”

    PF time out. and don’t expect the IMF soon.

