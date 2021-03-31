Respected academic and University of Zambia lecturer Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa is demanding an apology from Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethopia Emmanuel Mwamba for insinuating that he was paid to write an article about Zambia which was published in the Mail & Guardian in South Africa recently.

Dr Sishuwa says he will reserve the right to sue Mr Mwamba if he does not apologise by close of business on Wednesday.