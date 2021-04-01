9.5 C
A leader with National Character Cannot be Crying Foul over One Province

Patriotic Front (PF) National Chairperson Hon Samuel Ngonga Mukupa has said that only a tribalist can be claiming to win in one province.

Reacting UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s sentiments that the International community should come to verify the 2021 voter register in order to ascertain why Southern Province has few voters is typical tribalism, Mr Mukupa said that a leader with a national character cannot be crying foul over one province, adding that such a person is not good for the country.

Hon Mr Mukupa said that if Mr Hichilema became a Republican President he can divide the Zambian people.

“Why should someone vying for a higher position in the country start talking about votes in a certain region. As far as am concerned a leader need to have a national character. Even when you win an election you need to get votes across the country,” he said.

Mr Mukupa reminded the UPND leader that why Southern Province has recorded few voters this year it is because others have shifted and others have died.

“People have been migrating and that tells you that you cannot have the same voter like it was in 2016,” Hon Mukupa says.

“And moreover we had ghost voters and now the register has been cleaned that is why you see some provinces having few eligible voters,”.

Meanwhile, Hon Mukupa said that the sentiments by Mr Hichilema show that he has conceded defeat, adding that Mr Hichilema already knows that he has lost the August 12 general elections.

“All what is saying clearly shows that he has already accepted that he has lost the elections and nothing else,” he says.

Previous articleSlow pace of voter verification in Livingstone worries stakeholders

